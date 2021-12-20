20 December 2021

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

By NewsChain Sport
20 December 2021

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.

Richard Masters arrives at the Premier League’s offices in London on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

When is a garden party not a garden party? When it’s a business meeting at No 10

news

Countdown star Rachel Riley awarded £10,000 damages after suing former Corbyn aide for libel over tweet

news

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai now denies making sexual assault accusations against government official

world news