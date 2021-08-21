‘No doubt’ Carlisle deserved more from draw with Leyton Orient – Chris Beech

Carlisle boss Chris Beech was disappointed his side did not come away with all three points from their 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.

Tristan Abrahams fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot early in the first half.

But Harry Smith’s first Orient goal, 16 minutes from time, secured the visitors a point as both sides maintained their respective unbeaten starts to the League Two season.

“I feel like we’ve left a couple of points out there today, there’s no doubt about that whatsoever,” said Beech.

“The boys deserved the three points and didn’t get it, it happens a lot in all levels of football.

“The half mistake that we’ve made has been really, really punished.

“It was unfortunate with how it transpired but it happened.”

The Cumbrians were made to rue their missed chances as Smith’s strike grabbed a point.

Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman pulled off a string of fine saves before being lobbed by a deflection to deny him a deserved clean sheet.

And Beech added: “You don’t coach the lads not to play strong, you coach them to play fast and attacking.

“We want them to express themselves. Of course we want them to score more goals.

“If they don’t come then that’s just an obvious landmark you’re at.

“Often in football it’s easy to state but if we scored the second goal then we would have swam away.

“Of course they go on to score an equaliser. I was pleased with the response from the lads but I’m gutted we didn’t go on to win the game.”

Orient salvaged a point to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: “It was a fighting second-half display from us.

“I was really pleased with the players’ fighting character and spirit.

“After making all three substitutes, we effectively played the last 20 minutes with 10 men so we were really pleased with the point.

“I thought Carlisle had the better of the first half. They deserved their lead, we were struggling to get up the pitch.

“We didn’t create a lot or look much of a threat.

“With their long throws and corners you thought it was coming to come so at half-time there were no complaints.

“Second half we changed a few things. While they had some breaks we stopped the flow.

“We always want to try to improve. We have two home games next week and if we do well in those particular games then this will be a good point.”