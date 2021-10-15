error code: 1003
15 October 2021

No fresh concerns for Ross County ahead of St Mirren clash

By NewsChain Sport
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the cinch Premiership meeting with St Mirren.

Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) have stepped up their rehab work.

Both full-backs have been taking part in warm-up sessions and are close to joining full training.

St Mirren are close to a full squad with defender Charles Dunne returning from a hamstring problem.

Greg Kiltie is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury, while Ethan Erhahon and Curtis Main have shaken off knocks.

Goalkeeper Peter Urminsky remains on the treatment table.

