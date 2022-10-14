No fresh injuries for Ross County as Dundee United arrive for basement clash
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injuries for the cinch Premiership basement clash with Dundee United.
Full-backs George Harmon (hamstring) and Connor Randall (broken leg) are getting close to making returns.
Attacker Alex Samuel remains out with a long-term knee injury.
United could have former Scotland internationals Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher back in their squad.
Mulgrew has missed three games with a thigh injury and Fletcher sat out wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian with a knock.
