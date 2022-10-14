14 October 2022

No fresh injuries for Ross County as Dundee United arrive for basement clash

By NewsChain Sport
14 October 2022

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injuries for the cinch Premiership basement clash with Dundee United.

Full-backs George Harmon (hamstring) and Connor Randall (broken leg) are getting close to making returns.

Attacker Alex Samuel remains out with a long-term knee injury.

United could have former Scotland internationals Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher back in their squad.

Mulgrew has missed three games with a thigh injury and Fletcher sat out wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian with a knock.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

world news

Molly Russell coroner suggests separate social media platforms for adults and children

news

Back again? Dear oh dear: How King Charles greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

news