18 March 2022

No fresh injury issues for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl against Man City

By NewsChain Sport
18 March 2022

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

Winger Nathan Tella had been sidelined by a groin issue, but is one of those who could return to contention along with Nathan Redmond.

Defender Tino Livramento, on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja and striker Theo Walcott should also be involved again as Hasenhuttl looks to freshen up the side.

Centre-back Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (both thigh) continue their own rehabilitation.

City are still without defender Ruben Dias due to a thigh injury.

The Portuguese has now returned to training but is not expected back in action until some time next month.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who typically features in cup games, is an option after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is also back in contention after a knock having been an unused substitute at Crystal Palace on Monday.

