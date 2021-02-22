No fresh injury worries for Aitor Karanka as Birmingham tackle leaders Norwich

Aitor Karanka has reported no fresh injury concerns
Aitor Karanka has reported no fresh injury concerns (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:33pm, Mon 22 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with leaders Norwich.

Sam Cosgrove is the only player who remains absent after injuring his ankle in training.

The striker is yet to make his first start for the club following his arrival from Aberdeen last month.

Karanka’s team will be looking to build on Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday which ended a six-match winless streak.

Ben Gibson is set to be unavailable for Norwich’s trip to St Andrew’s.

The defender is suffering with a minor back issue and manager Daniel Farke has rated his chances of featuring at just five per cent.

Orjan Nyland, Marco Stiepermann and Sebastian Soto are closing in on returns, but the game on Tuesday will come too soon for the trio.

Michael McGovern and Sam Byram remain sidelined.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Birmingham

Preview

PA