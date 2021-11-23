No happy return for Barrow boss as Matty Stevens fires Forest Green to victory
A Matty Stevens brace ruined Barrow boss Mark Cooper’s return to his former club as Forest Green opened up a five-point lead at the top of League Two with a 2-0 win.
On a frustrating night for Cooper’s men, Stevens banked a second-half double to take his tally to 14 goals for the season.
In a war of first-half attrition, the game failed to gain any momentum from the get-go as a clash of heads involving Ebou Adams and Ozzy Zanzala inside the first minute forced a lengthy stoppage.
Rovers’ Nicky Cadden tried to find a spark but fizzed wide from a Kane Wilson cross. At the other end, Josh Gordon was a whisker away from connecting with a Patrick Brough cross as the Cumbrians upped the ante.
On the cusp of the break, Paul Farman repelled Cadden’s stinger following a driving run from Regan Hendry.
The deadlock was broken in the 61st minute when Stevens rose to glance home Ben Stevenson’s corner.
Rovers sealed the win after 83 minutes when substitute Jack Aitchison fed Jamille Matt for Stevens to grab his second with a fine finish beyond the stranded Farman.
