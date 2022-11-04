04 November 2022

No new injuries as Chesterfield prepare to host Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2022

Chesterfield have no new injury worries, although manager Paul Cook could make changes with one eye on upcoming long away trips to Wealdstone and Torquay in the National League.

Northampton midfielder Ben Fox is available for selection after completing a three-match ban following his red card against Leyton Orient.

Danny Hylton remains suspended after his dismissal in the 3-2 win at Stevenage.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will assess injury doubts Tyler Magloire, Josh Eppiah and Ali Koiki before naming his side.

Fit-again defender Aaron McGowan will hope to feature after playing 77 minutes in his first League Two start of the season last weekend.

