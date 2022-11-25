No new injuries for Cambridge ahead of FA Cup meeting with Grimsby
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup second round tie against Sky Bet League Two Grimsby.
Defender Zeno Rossi has stepped up his recovery from injury but remains a couple of weeks away from making a return.
Bonner made a number of changes last time out in this competition but that was against non-league Curzon Ashton, when his side edged through a replay following a penalty shoot-out.
The U’s boss had recalled his regulars for the league defeat at Accrington, with defender Harrison Dunk and midfielder Lewis Simper among those fit enough to start.
Grimsby have a doubt over forward John McAtee for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.
McAtee, who has just returned from shoulder surgery, did not train on Thursday after picking up a knock having come off the bench for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Accrington.
Captain Luke Waterfall should be back in contention having been rested against Stanley, while defender Anthony Glennon is stepping up his recovery.
Defender Jordan Cropper (hamstring) remains sidelined, along with striker Ryan Taylor (hamstring) and Canadian teenager Aribim Pepple, who is on loan from Luton.
