29 October 2021

No new injuries for Manchester City ahead of Crystal Palace visit

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Pep Guardiola should have a near fully-fit squad to choose from when Manchester City host Crystal Palace in his 200th Premier League game in charge.

Raheem Sterling returned from a back problem to play in City’s penalty shoot-out defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup in mid-week.

Ferran Torres is the only long-term absentee.

Crystal Palace will make a late decision on the fitness of Wilfried Zaha after he started on the bench against Newcastle.

A final decision will be made on the striker’s fitness on Saturday morning, after he missed the final match before the international break through illness.

Vieira hopes Eberechi Eze will return before Christmas, while Nathan Ferguson should be able to join team training in the next couple of weeks.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthyr, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard, Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Ayew, Olise, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne

