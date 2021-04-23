No new injury concerns for Cambridge ahead of Stevenage clash
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner has no new injury concerns for the visit of Stevenage.
Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov will not return before the end of the season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.
Striker Harvey Knibbs is another long-term absentee after suffering a further setback whilst recovering from a knee injury.
Aji Alese will be hoping to feature after being an unused substitute for the last two games following a two-game absence.
Teenager Alfie Williams will hope to celebrate signing a professional contract with Stevenage by gaining some first-team experience at Cambridge.
Williams, along with fellow academy graduates Sam Dreyer and Timmy Smith, put pen to paper on Thursday.
The 17-year-old was an unused substitute for the midweek loss at home to Cheltenham.
Stevenage manager Alex Revell remains without injured trio Charlie Carter, Ross Marshall and Danny Newton.