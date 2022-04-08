08 April 2022

No new injury problems for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

By NewsChain Sport
08 April 2022

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury worries for the visit of Ross County on Saturday.

Matty Kennedy remains out with a back issue but is aiming to return in two or three weeks.

Dylan McGeouch has a niggle but will rejoin the squad next week while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out. Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

County are set to welcome back David Cancola and Jack Burroughs following their recent absences.

On-loan defender Kayne Ramsay serves the second game of his two-match ban following his red card against Celtic last time out.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and recent signing Josh Sims are likely to remain on the sidelines.

