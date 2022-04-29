29 April 2022

No new injury problems for Fulham ahead of their clash with Luton

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2022

Fulham have no fresh injury issues ahead of Monday’s Championship clash with Luton.

Marco Silva can select from a position of strength when hosting the hatters at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic drew a blank in Tuesday’s 1-0 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, but needs just two goals to beat Guy Whittingham’s second-tier record of 42 goals in a single campaign.

Fulham can wrap up the title with a victory over play-off chasing Luton.

Peter Kioso could continue at right wing-back for Luton.

Fred Onyedinma missed the 1-1 draw with Blackpool due to a tight groin and will be a doubt again.

James Bree should remain sidelined with a problematic ankle injury.

Goalkeeper James Shea is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

