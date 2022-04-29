No new injury problems for Fulham ahead of their clash with Luton
Fulham have no fresh injury issues ahead of Monday’s Championship clash with Luton.
Marco Silva can select from a position of strength when hosting the hatters at Craven Cottage.
Aleksandar Mitrovic drew a blank in Tuesday’s 1-0 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, but needs just two goals to beat Guy Whittingham’s second-tier record of 42 goals in a single campaign.
Fulham can wrap up the title with a victory over play-off chasing Luton.
Peter Kioso could continue at right wing-back for Luton.
Fred Onyedinma missed the 1-1 draw with Blackpool due to a tight groin and will be a doubt again.
James Bree should remain sidelined with a problematic ankle injury.
Goalkeeper James Shea is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox