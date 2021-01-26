No new injury worries for Livingston ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Livingston host Kilmarnock
Livingston host Kilmarnock (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:53pm, Tue 26 Jan 2021
Livingston have no fresh injury problems ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of Kilmarnock.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Former Hamilton striker George Oakley could be on the bench for Kilmarnock after signing until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock will be without Kirk Broadfoot for another two or three weeks while Calum Waters has undergone hernia surgery and faces a similar spell out.

Rory McKenzie and Zeno Rossi are back in training and could return to the bench at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Gary Dicker is back training on his own while Ross Millen also remains on the sidelines.

