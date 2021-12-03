03 December 2021

No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren

03 December 2021

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will select from the same group of players that defeated Livingston for the clash against St Mirren.

That means midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy.

Defenders Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.

Captain Joe Shaughnessy will return for St Mirren.

The central defender sat out the midweek draw with Ross County through suspension.

Another centre-back, Conor McCarthy, remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

