No new problems for Dundee United or Motherwell

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has no fresh injuries as the Terrors prepare for their final Tannadice clash of the season against Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Motherwell will see how Mark O’Hara comes through training after the midfielder missed the recent win over Kilmarnock.

Graham Alexander will otherwise have an unchanged squad.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is back in training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to feature while Liam Grimshaw (illness), Eddie Nolan (calf), plus Harry Smith, Sherwin Seedorf, Jordan Roberts, Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly (all knee), are out.

