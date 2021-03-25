No new worries for Harrogate ahead of Southend clash
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Southend.
Weaver, whose side have lost three of their last four matches, has no new injuries following last week’s home defeat to Morecambe.
Long-term absentees Joe Cracknell and Mitch Roberts could soon be back in first-team action after returning to full training this week.
Goalkeeper Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Roberts (hamstring) have been out since November and January respectively.
Southend will be without suspended defender Sam Hart as they bid to end a seven-game winless run.
Defender Hart was shown a straight red card in the goalless midweek home draw against Walsall.
Midfielder Timothy Dieng could also miss out through suspension, pending the club’s appeal against his retrospective two-match ban for simulation in last weekend’s draw at Scunthorpe.
On-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka (ankle) is hoping to make his first appearance since January. Harry Lennon, Nile Ranger, Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard are still out.