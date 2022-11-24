No new worries for Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill has no fresh selection concerns for the FA Cup second round tie against Peterborough.
Forward Aiden O’Brien (hip) and defender Julien Dacosta (hernia) continue their recovery.
Veteran winger Elliott Bennett (calf) is facing an extended spell out, while striker Daniel Udoh and George Nurse are both sidelined by long-term knee injuries.
Teenage forward Charlie Caton has joined National League North side Chester on an initial one-month loan.
Peterborough secured their place in the second round after a 3-0 replay win at Salford.
Defender Ronnie Edwards was sent off in the League One defeat at Bristol Rovers last week and will be suspended unless the club’s appeal is successful.
Forward Ephron Mason-Clark is subject to concussion protocols after being taken off during the second half as a precaution.
Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jack Taylor have both been laid low by a virus which has hit the squad, but should be involved.
