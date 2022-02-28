No new worries for Shrewsbury but Josh Vela still banned against Rotherham
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said his side have no fresh injuries for the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.
The Shrews came through their 2-0 win at Burton on Saturday unscathed and Cotterill said the squad is feeling fresh after what was a first victory since January 2.
Josh Vela serves the second of a three-match ban a while fellow midfielder David Davis is unlikely to play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the same game.
Veteran Shaun Whalley is nearing a return after four months out with a thigh injury.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has promised changes for the trip.
Warne said his side looked “leggy” in their 1-0 win at Plymouth on Saturday and that means the likes of Jamie Lindsay, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Josh Kayode and Richard Wood will be hoping for a start.
Will Grigg is out for the season having had an operation on his hamstring injury, while Mickel Miller also has a hamstring injury.
Rarmani Edmonds-Green could be involved having returned to training following a hamstring issue of his own.
