No side safe in Premiership bottom six – Livingston boss David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale does not feel any of the bottom six are safe and believes at least one team will get dragged into a relegation battle that centres on Dundee and St Johnstone.

Livi were seconds away from the cinch Premiership top six before former player Ricki Lamie headed a stoppage-time equaliser for Motherwell and Martindale believes that goal has turned their season finale from a battle for Europe to a potential survival fight.

Livi are eight points above second-bottom St Johnstone but Martindale feels they need to get points in the board sooner rather than later as they prepare to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

When asked whether another team could get dragged into the fight with the bottom two, he said: “I think it will happen, I think it could happen and my job is to make sure it’s not Livingston.

“I think you have got to say you are (in a relegation battle).

“If you go and lose your next three or four games, let’s be honest, you are going into these fixtures and I don’t think there is a hell of a lot between the teams.

“Mark McGhee has changed Dundee slightly, they are starting to pick points up now, Callum (Davidson) has turned St Johnstone’s fortunes around.

“I don’t think any of us are safe and I definitely don’t feel like we are safe.

“I think there’s going to be some interesting results. It’s a fantastic end to the season, top half and bottom half.

“This season is probably one of the most competitive seasons I can remember across all divisions. I think it’s been a fantastic advert for Scottish football.”