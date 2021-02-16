No worries for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael

Valerien Ismael on the touchline
Valerien Ismael on the touchline (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:13pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael will choose from an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Blackburn.

Ismael has no new injuries following last week’s impressive win at Brentford and is unlikely to make too many changes.

Defender Aapo Halme (toe) is closing in on a return to action, but will not be ready to face Rovers.

January signings Carlton Morris and Daryl Dike made their first starts for the Reds at Brentford and are both hoping to make their full home debuts.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is also expected to select from an unchanged squad following last Friday’s home defeat to Preston.

Mowbray has hinted both Harvey Elliott and Ben Brereton could return to the starting line-up after they stepped off the bench against Preston.

Bradley Johnson is still working his way back from a hamstring injury and will not be available.

Fellow midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello, out since November with a similar problem, is still sidelined.

