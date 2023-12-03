Non-league Aldershot earn FA Cup replay against high-flying Stockport
National League Aldershot held League Two leaders Stockport to a 2-2 draw at the EBB Stadium to earn an Emirates FA Cup replay.
The hosts almost had the perfect start after a minute when Jack Barham forced keeper Ben Hinchliffe to save with his foot.
The Vanarama National League outfit took the lead after 10 minutes when a shot by Josh Stokes deflected off Macauley Southam-Hales and into the net.
Stockport hit back two minutes later when Neill Byrne made his way past the home defence from the half-way line, and delivered an excellent strike from 25 yards.
The Sky Bet League Two leaders came out strongly in the second half and took the lead a minute after the restart – Paddy Madden finishing off a move involving Southam-Hales and Nick Powell.
The hosts responded on 67 minutes when Stokes finished off an excellent counter-attack from a Lorent Tolaj pass.
Stockport were almost victorious in injury time, when a Fraser Horsfall header hit the post, but both sides must play again to decide who faces West Brom.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox