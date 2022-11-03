Non-league Torquay to check on loan players before FA Cup tie with Derby
Torquay will check on the availability of their loan players for the FA Cup visit of Derby.
Mark Ellis, Lucas Ness, Cameron Thompson and Stephen Wearne have all joined the Gulls recently and will need permission from their parent clubs to play, while Dylan Crowe is one of a number of injured players.
Derby boss Paul Warne is likely to make some changes for the trip to Plainmoor.
Conor Hourihane is back from a one-game suspension, having missed out at Morecambe in midweek, and will come into contention while Tom Barkhuizen (hamstring) will be assessed.
Curtis Davies, James Chester, and Jason Knight are out with injury.
