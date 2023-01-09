Non-league trio Wrexham, Boreham Wood and Chesterfield still standing in FA Cup

A weekend with plenty of FA Cup upsets has left three National League sides still in the competition.

Wrexham are already through to the fourth round after stunning Championship side Coventry 4-3 in a thrilling third-round clash.

Fellow non-league clubs Boreham Wood and Chesterfield are still in the competition, but face replays later this month after drawing with Accrington and West Brom respectively.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the remaining National League sides in the competition.

Who’s in charge?

Wrexham’s quest for promotion has seen a number of high-level arrivals following the club’s takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, one being the arrival of manager Phil Parkinson.

The 55-year-old has been with the side since July 2021 and joined with a great deal of Football League experience under his belt, having managed clubs including Bolton, Sunderland and Bradford – who he took to the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2015.

Also in the hunt for promotion are Chesterfield under Paul Cook, who is in his second spell with the team.

Cook was appointed in February 2022 following his departure from League One side Ipswich. In his first stint, he led the Spireites to the League Two title and reached the League One play-offs.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard is familiar with cup success having taken his team to the fifth round of the competition last season, going on a run which saw them beat Wimbledon and Bournemouth before being knocked out by Premier League side Everton.

Garrard has been in charge since 2015 having been there as a player for five years prior.

Key players

Wrexham’s rise has seen them sign a number of players with EFL experience, including Ben Tozer and forwards Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

After helping Cambridge achieve promotion to League One, Mullin made the move to north Wales where he has 17 league goals so far this season. Palmer is not far behind, scoring 12 of his own.

Armando Dobra has been in fine form for Chesterfield in the cup, with his double against West Brom at the weekend ensuring he has scored in every game on their run so far.

Kabongo Tshimanga has also been a key cog for the Spireites this season with seven league goals.

Boreham Wood forward Lee Ndlovu has made a big impact for the side since joining last summer and has scored twice in their cup run, including against Stanley.

Will Evans is a key part of the Wood defence and George Broadbent has also been impressive on loan from Sheffield United.

Cup campaign so far

Wrexham needed a replay victory against Blyth Spartans to reach the first round, where they saw off Oldham 3-0 before a Mullin hat-trick helped beat National League South side Farnborough 4-1 in the second round.

Their 4-3 win against Coventry took them to the fourth round for the first time since 2000, where they will host Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground.

Chesterfield eased past ninth-tier minnows Anstey Nomads 3-0 in the final qualifying round, with Dobra scoring the opener, before his strikes earned 1-0 wins against League Two sides Northampton and Wimbledon in the first two rounds.

The third round saw them come up against a rejuvenated West Brom team managed by Carlos Corberan, who came from behind to force a replay with a 3-3 draw. The winner of that game will face Bristol City or Swansea away.

Boreham’s run began with an exciting 5-3 win over Wealdstone and a 3-1 success against Eastleigh, before they dumped League One side Bristol Rovers out of the second round with a 2-0 win.

Ndlovu’s second-half goal against League One strugglers Accrington forced a replay, where a fourth-round tie against Cardiff or Leeds will be at stake.