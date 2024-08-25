Noni Madueke silences Wolves fans with second-half hat-trick in Chelsea victory

Noni Madueke enjoyed his trip to the midlands after all as he scored a 15-minute hat-trick in Chelsea’s stunning 6-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Madueke was the target of stick from the stands following his negative comments about the city of Wolverhampton in a now deleted Instagram post, but his second-half treble and a debut goal from Joao Felix gave Enzo Maresca his first win as Blues boss.

It was a brilliant second-half display from Chelsea after a breathless first 45 minutes ended 2-2.

Nicolas Jackson gave the visitors an early lead but Matheus Cunha deservedly equalised.

Against the run of play Cole Palmer put the Blues 2-1 up right before the break, but there was still time for Jorgen Strand Larsen to level deep into stoppage time.

Palmer created all three of Madueke’s goals before Pedro Neto stepped off the bench against his old side to set up Joao Felix on his second debut for the club.

Molineux was silenced early as the visitors made the breakthrough with just 99 seconds on the clock.

Palmer’s inswinging corner caused problems at the front post and was diverted into the path of Jackson who poked home.

Cunha took a disliking to Jackson celebrating in front of the Wolves faithful as both sets of players were separated by referee Darren England.

Wolves came within centimetres of the equaliser from a set piece of their own as Cunha’s corner was nodded just wide of the post by Yerson Mosquera.

The hosts thought they had their equaliser 16 minutes in but Larsen started his run too early to set up Cunha and the assistant referee’s flag cut celebrations short.

Chelsea were eventually punished.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s menacing run bamboozled the Blues defence and his pass allowed Cunha to stroke beyond Robert Sanchez, which sparked another spat between Jackson and the Wolves striker.

The hosts went in search of another, this time Matt Doherty feeding Cunha who saw his deflected effort bounce off the top of the crossbar.

Chelsea were second best in the first period but retook the lead in the 45th minute.

Quick thinking by Sanchez set off a counter and Jackson turned creator as he found Palmer who lifted over goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The first-half action was not done, though. Chelsea were caught day-dreaming from a free-kick and Ait-Nouri’s delivery was cushioned across goal by Mosquera for Strand Larsen to score.

Chelsea started the second half with another early goal, Palmer slipping through to Madueke who saw his strike deflect beyond Sa.

The pair linked up again in the 59th minute, with Palmer feeding the ball through to the latter and Madueke lashed home from close range.

Wolves simply could not stop Palmer linking up with Madueke in the second period. The England man again found Madueke free on the right and he finished off his first career treble.

The away side had a second goal disallowed after Toti marginally stepped offside before Mario Lemina blasted home.

And Chelsea rounded off an astonishing second-half display when Neto came back to haunt his old side after playing in Joao Felix to smash home the sixth.