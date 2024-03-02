02 March 2024

Noor Husin rescues draw for Southend at play-off hopefuls Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Noor Husin hit a 79th-minute equaliser as Southend claimed a 1-1 draw at Oldham in the Vanarama National League.

Husin was on hand to tuck in, with the aid of a deflection, after Marcus Dackers had brought down a Jack Bridge cross.

Oldham had been on course for victory after Nathan Sheron – who was denied by a fine save from Collin Andeng Ndi in the first half – had opened the scoring with a powerful strike on the hour.

The closing stages of the game were played in heavy rain and neither side could find a winner.

