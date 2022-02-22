22 February 2022

Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earns Southend draw at Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
22 February 2022

Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earned Southend a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at Eastleigh.

The draw ended Southend’s four-match winning run but did extend their unbeaten streak to seven, while Eastleigh are now nine games without a win.

Harry Pritchard fired Eastleigh into the lead just nine minutes in. Brennan Camp, on his Spitfires debut, whipped a low cross into the box where it was touched in by the onrushing forward.

Husin levelled for Southend in superb fashion just after the hour mark, launching a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom right-hand corner from 25 yards out.

Joe McDonnell saved Will Atkinson’s late effort to earn the hosts a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer from Covid symptoms

world news

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

world news

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine having ‘torn up international law’

world news