Northampton announce the signing of Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts
Northampton have announced the signing of Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
The 26-year-old made 149 appearances for the Saddlers since making his debut in 2016 and joins Northampton on a one-year contract after undisclosed compensation was agreed.
Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club’s official website: “Liam arrives with plenty of League One and League Two experience behind him.
“On top of that he is a good age and he has the potential to improve further.
“He has been the number one at his previous club for most of the last four seasons, he has got a good amount of games under his belt and he has turned in some excellent performances in that time.
“Liam is another important part of our squad in place as we move towards pre-season training.”
Northampton also announced the signing of Hull midfielder Jordan Flores on a season-long loan.
Brady said of the 25-year-old: “Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us.
“He is left-footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here.
“He is very creative, he can open teams up and his record shows he has a goal in him, and a spectacular one at that.”