Shaun McWilliams completed the scoring for Northampton (Bradley Collyer/PA).
28 January 2023

Northampton brush aside below-par Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Ben Fox and substitute Shaun McWilliams scored second-half goals as Northampton shrugged off back-to-back League Two defeats to beat Barrow 2-0 at Holker Street.

Fox set Jon Brady’s high fliers on the way to a deserved win, tapping in from close range in the 54th minute after Louis Appere flicked on Sam Hoskins’ free-kick for his third goal of the campaign.

With five minutes remaining, Hoskins, who scored twice in last season’s corresponding fixture, had a low shot saved by Paul Farman. McWilliams was quickest to react to the loose ball and he too scored his third of the season.

Barrow, who began the afternoon in eighth place, failed to build on encouraging unbeaten away displays at Mansfield and Leyton Orient.

And Pete Wild’s side have now lost four successive home matches at Holker Street since a November 19 triumph over Hartlepool.

In contrast, Northampton, beaten at Salford and Stockport in their two previous away trips, remain third after completing a league double over the Cumbrians.

