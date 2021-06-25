Northampton goalkeeper Jonny Maxted looking forward to battle with Liam Roberts

Jonny Maxted has signed a one-year deal with Northampton (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:47am, Fri 25 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

New Northampton goalkeeper Jonny Maxted is relishing the prospect of competing with Liam Roberts for the number one shirt.

Maxted has signed a one-year deal with the Cobblers which will come into effect when his contract comes to an end at Exeter on July 1.

The 27-year-old told the club’s website: “As a goalkeeper you want that competition, you want to be challenged in training and I think it will be a good battle for both of us.

“It’s good to have the deal done before pre-season starts and I can get to know all the lads straight away.

“I think this pre-season will be the best I’ve had fitness-wise and I can’t wait to get cracking.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Northampton

PA