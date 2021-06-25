Northampton goalkeeper Jonny Maxted looking forward to battle with Liam Roberts
9:47am, Fri 25 Jun 2021
New Northampton goalkeeper Jonny Maxted is relishing the prospect of competing with Liam Roberts for the number one shirt.
Maxted has signed a one-year deal with the Cobblers which will come into effect when his contract comes to an end at Exeter on July 1.
The 27-year-old told the club’s website: “As a goalkeeper you want that competition, you want to be challenged in training and I think it will be a good battle for both of us.
“It’s good to have the deal done before pre-season starts and I can get to know all the lads straight away.
“I think this pre-season will be the best I’ve had fitness-wise and I can’t wait to get cracking.”