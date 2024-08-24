24 August 2024

Northampton hit back from two goals down to claim draw at Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Northampton came back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

Goals from Max Watters and Adam Phillips put the hosts in control before Northampton hit back in the final 17 minutes, with Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin on target.

Luke Mbete went close for the visitors early on, meeting a Samy Chouchane corner with a header which went narrowly wide.

Barnsley’s Barry Cotter and Sam Cosgrove forced saves from Lee Burge.

Northampton’s Cameron McGeehan then saw his effort cleared off the line.

The home side opened the scoring following an impressive move, with Phillips squaring to Cosgrove and he laid the ball off to Watters who found the net from close range.

Phillips found the net a minute after the restart with a shot from the centre of the area.

Cosgrove hit the bar with a header and put another effort inches wide.

McCarron pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute with a shot from just outside the area.

The equaliser came five minutes later when Baldwin met Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick with a header.

