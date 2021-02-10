Northampton sack manager Keith Curle

Northampton have sacked manager Keith Curle and assistant Colin West following a poor run of results.

The Cobblers are 23rd in the Sky Bet League One table after recording three draws and three defeats since their last victory on December 29.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said on the club website: “We have a huge amount of respect for Keith and Colin and we will always owe them a debt of gratitude for the promotion they achieved, but we feel a change is now required.

“Our results, and in particular our lack of goals, have left us in a very difficult position in the league and we believe that this decision is in the best interests of the club as we battle to retain our League One status.

“Keith and Colin leave with our thanks and our best wishes and their time at the club will go down as a success, especially managing us through the difficult period of Covid 19.”

Under-18s coach Jon Brady has been placed in caretaker charge and will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

Thomas added: “Although supporters might not be able to attend games at the moment, the support they offer is as vital as ever.

“It has been a challenging season off the field and we can’t thank the fans enough for that continued support. We now have a very important 20 games left in the season and we know they’ll be right behind us.”