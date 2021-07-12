Northampton sign former Kilmarnock defender Aaron McGowan on two-year deal
14:45pm, Mon 12 Jul 2021
Northampton have signed defender Aaron McGowan on a two-year contract following his departure from Kilmarnock.
The 24-year-old right-back has also played for Morecambe in England and Scottish side Hamilton.
“He has an excellent pedigree with a good amount of experience and is another player who is a good age for us,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady.
“Although he has played nearly 200 senior games already, he is still only 24 with the potential to improve further.
“He is a leader, a talker, an organiser and an aggressive defender who plays with an edge to his game.”