Northampton sign Jon Guthrie following his Livingston exit
17:44pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Northampton manager Jon Brady hopes the signing of Jon Guthrie will add leadership to the dressing room.
The 28-year-old defender has joined from Livingston on a two-year contract and Brady believes his experience will be invaluable.
“We are delighted Jon is joining us,” the Cobblers boss told ntfc.co.uk.
“He is an organiser, a leader in the dressing room and someone who has developed his game and has become a goal threat at set-plays in the last few years as his record shows.
“He has been vice-captain and then captain at his previous club and I think he will prove an excellent addition both on and off the field.”