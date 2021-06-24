Northampton sign Jon Guthrie following his Livingston exit

Jon Guthrie playing for Livingston (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:44pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Northampton manager Jon Brady hopes the signing of Jon Guthrie will add leadership to the dressing room.

The 28-year-old defender has joined from Livingston on a two-year contract and Brady believes his experience will be invaluable.

“We are delighted Jon is joining us,” the Cobblers boss told ntfc.co.uk.

“He is an organiser, a leader in the dressing room and someone who has developed his game and has become a goal threat at set-plays in the last few years as his record shows.

“He has been vice-captain and then captain at his previous club and I think he will prove an excellent addition both on and off the field.”

PA