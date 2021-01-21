Northampton striker Harry Smith joins Motherwell on loan

Motherwell have signed Northampton forward Harry Smith on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old former Millwall and Macclesfield player has scored three goals in 21 appearances for the struggling Sky Bet League One side this season.

Smith told his new club’s website: “I’ve heard a lot about Motherwell and Scottish football already, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander described Smith as a “motivated player who can enhance our attacking options”.

Northampton boss Keith Curle told the Cobblers’ website: “We have had a lot of interest in him from clubs in League One and in League Two and in Scotland and this is a move that appeals to him.

“I think a change of scene will do him good. Like all strikers, he wants and needs to be playing every week and I explained to Harry that I was not in a position to guarantee him as much game time as he may have wanted over the next few months.

“It is in everyone’s interests that he goes out, plays first team football and hopefully does well for Motherwell and scores some goals.”

Meanwhile, left-back Jake Carroll has extended his Fir Park contract until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old recently returned from a 10-month absence following a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The former Hartlepool and Cambridge player told Motherwell’s official website: “My first season went brilliantly until the injury, and the club have been brilliant with me in getting me back to full fitness.

“Now I’m fit and back in the team, I’m keen to kick on again.”

Alexander added: “We are delighted Jake has decided to continue his stay with us. He has shown since we came in that he is a key member of this squad. He’s demonstrated the quality, professionalism and motivation we want in our club to achieve the targets we have set.

“He is a big part of our plans and we are glad to have him signed up for the coming seasons.”