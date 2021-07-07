Northampton striker Harry Smith makes Leyton Orient switch
Leyton Orient have completed the signing of forward Harry Smith from Northampton.
Smith, 26, has signed a two-year deal and moves for an undisclosed fee.
After joining Millwall in 2016, the 6ft 5ins frontman went on to move to Macclesfield ahead of the 2018/19 season before heading to Northampton during the summer of 2019.
In January 2021, Smith joined Scottish side Motherwell on loan, making five appearances.
“As soon as I heard the interest from Leyton Orient and the manager, I knew it was the place I wanted to play football,” Smith said on the Leyton Orient club website.
“I met with (boss) Kenny (Jackett) for a chat and straight away I knew the club’s ambitions – that’s only one thing and that’s promotion.
“I’ve been involved in a couple and there’s no better feeling, so, hopefully this season we can achieve that.”
Smith added: “This season I want to help the team as much as I can – our objective is to achieve promotion.”