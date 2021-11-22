22 November 2021

Northampton waiting on Liam Roberts and Kion Etete fitness ahead of Oldham clash

22 November 2021

Liam Roberts and Kion Etete face late fitness tests ahead of Northampton’s League Two clash with Oldham at Sixfields.

Goalkeeper Roberts was caught in the head by Alex Gilliead late on in the weekend draw with Bradford and manager Jon Brady revealed he has a sore neck.

Etete was left with a mouth injury after being hit by an elbow in the same match.

Danny Rose was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge but Brady has said he is good to go.

Sam Hart came through his first start for Oldham for three months on Saturday and is set to keep his place.

Hart scored on his return from a long-term injury and helped the Latics secure a first win in eight games.

Jamie Hopcutt and Ousseynou Cisse also returned to the starting line-up from long-term absences of their own and will be hopeful of retaining their places.

The game marks Keith Curle’s first return to Sixfields since his sacking in February.

