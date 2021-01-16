Northampton’s League One match against Oxford postponed due to waterlogged pitch
11:03am, Sat 16 Jan 2021
Northampton’s Sky Bet League One match against Oxford has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Sixfields.
Referee Thomas Bramall attended the Cobblers’ ground on Saturday morning and determined that heavy rain on Thursday and Friday had rendered the playing surface unusable.
He told Northampton’s website: “In the interests of player safety, the correct decision was to call the game off. There has been a lot of rain here over the last few days, the pitch is very wet and as always, the safety of the players is of paramount importance.”
A new date for the League One clash will be arranged in due course, the club said.