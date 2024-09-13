Northern Ireland Euro 2028 blow as Government rules out Casement Park funding

Northern Ireland’s hopes of hosting matches at Euro 2028 have suffered a major setback after the UK Government said it would not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park for the tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on Friday evening.

Lyons said he would engage with the Government to see how Northern Ireland “can still benefit from hosting the competition”.

The derelict west Belfast GAA ground had been earmarked to host five matches at Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The Irish Government and the GAA sporting body had said they would contribute to the redevelopment, but delays and spiralling costs created a funding gap.

Benn and Nandy said the cost of building Casement Park had risen “dramatically” from when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 and now – from £180 million to £400 million.

They said the risk of the GAA stadium refurbishments not being completed in time was partly due to a lack of building progress made during that time period.

The ministers also said that they were constrained by a UEFA requirement for all stadia to be ready a year before the tournament starts for “essential test events”.

“The estimated build costs have risen dramatically, from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m, and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament,” the joint letter said.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

Lyons said in a statement that the Government had “determined this as not being value for money”.

“Following this announcement, I will engage with the UK Government and other partners to see how Northern Ireland can still benefit from hosting the competition and ensure that there is a lasting legacy for football in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“⁠The department remains committed to the 2011 agreement with the GAA for a GAA stadium and we will engage with them in due course.”

The letter was also sent to First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, as well as the leaders of Northern Ireland’s political parties.

Benn and Nandy said they would engage with those involved on “the appropriate way forward” for Casement Park.

“We will continue to work together with partners and UEFA regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in Euro 2028 moving forward, and remain fully committed to ensuring that the tournament positively impacts on the whole of the UK, providing a legacy for football and people across all four home nations,” the joint letter to the Stormont Executive said.

“As we understand it, the Executive remains committed to building Casement Park and you will no doubt want to take stock of the project in light of this decision.

“We will, therefore, seek engagement with NI partners, including the GAA, in the coming weeks, to discuss this decision in more detail as well as seeking views on the appropriate way forward for Casement Park.”

Tournament organisers the UK and Ireland 2028 partnership said in a statement: “We will continue to work together with partners and UEFA regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in the tournament moving forward.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring UEFA Euro 2028 is an outstanding sporting celebration that is inclusive to all and delivers great benefits for communities across the nations.”

An Irish Football Association spokesperson said: “We will now take time to consider the implications of this with our bid partners and UEFA.”