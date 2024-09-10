Northern Ireland Under-21s beaten by Ukraine despite Charlie Allen penalty
A late Northern Ireland fightback fell short as Tommy Wright’s side were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Ukraine in their Under-21 European Championship qualifier in Ballymena on Tuesday.
An 81st-minute Charlie Allen penalty gave the Irish hope after the sending-off of Arsenii Batahov but the runaway Group F leaders held on.
Ukraine had taken a firm grip on the game with a deflected strike from Nazar Voloshyn after 10 minutes and a further effort from Maksym Braharu on the half-hour.
Ivan Varfolomieiev also went close for Ukraine in the first half but Tommy Fogarty spurned a good chance for the hosts when he headed over.
Ukraine threatened again through Ihor Krasnopir but Pierce Charles produced a good save.
Benjamin Magee, Allen and Aaron Donnelly had chances for Northern Ireland but Charles made further stops to deny Braharu and Voloshyn.
Northern Ireland were given a way back into game after Ukraine captain Batahov received a straight red card for bringing down Allen.
Allen made no mistake from the resulting penalty but Ukraine successfully saw out the closing minutes.
