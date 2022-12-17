Norwich boss Dean Smith: I can’t control whether I stay here or not

Norwich head coach Dean Smith insisted he would not be worrying about his future after hearing fans call for his head both during and after a disappointing 2-0 home defeat at the hands of fellow high-fliers Blackburn.

The Canaries remain in the play-off positions after the reverse but large sections of supporters were quick to voice their displeasure at a below-par display, making disparaging remarks about his team’s style of play and demanding his dismissal.

“I only worry about things I can control and I can’t control whether I stay here or not,” he said. “All I control is preparing for our next game at Luton and ensuring we put in a better performance than we did today.

“We actually won two out of three games before today and could have gone third with a win. But there is a narrative here about our style of play which won’t go away – and football is all about opinions, I totally understand that.

“I didn’t expect it to be as vociferous as it was and it was a shame that it happened during the game, when we were trying to get back into it, as well as the end.

“That doesn’t help. Sometimes I think we have to be two or three up to satisfy some people.

“The players had to play through a lot of fear at times and it was not nice to see. There were players getting stick who have been in two title-winning sides. It was tough out there.”

As for his side’s performance, Smith added: “We gave away a silly goal and after that had most of the possession, a lot of it in their half, but we did not create enough. Often we hit the first man with our cross or the final pass was lacking.”

The match was settled by two tame goals, one right at the start of the game and the other towards the end.

Rovers went in front after three minutes when Sam Gallagher’s attempted shot from a chipped Tyler Morton free-kick went in off Ben Gibson to leave Angus Gunn totally wrong-footed.

Norwich had the bulk of possession after that but struggled to create anything clear-cut and the game was settled five minutes from the end of normal time with another fortunate goal.

This time Tyrhys Dolan had the shot, after working himself some space on the right of area, and it was Sam McCallum who inadvertently changed the direction of the ball to beat the unlucky Norwich keeper.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson made six changes to his starting line-up after a poor display in a 4-1 home defeat to Preston last week, and was delighted with a result that took his side to within two points of second-placed Sheffield United.

“We had a close look at the Preston match and everyone was very honest about it. It was not a good performances and we decided to make changes,” he said.

“This is a busy time for us, with four games in 10 days, and everyone in the squad has an important role to play.

“I thought all the lads who came in, some of whom haven’t played a lot, did an excellent job.

“It is a great result against a strong team with Premier League quality and I also thought it was a very good performance. I am very proud of the way we played.

“We have a young squad compared with many in this league, and with that comes inconsistency, but tonight we have stuck to our game plan very well.

“We defended well, high up the pitch, and pressed them very well when they tried to build attacks.

“We could have been a bit better with the ball at times when we got in good positions – sometimes the final pass wasn’t there – but I certainly can’t complain.

“It is very pleasing to be where we are in the table and I am very proud of the lads tonight.”