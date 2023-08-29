29 August 2023

Norwich into Carabao Cup third round with win over Bristol City

By NewsChain Sport
29 August 2023

An opportunist second-half strike from Przemyslaw Placheta was enough to put Norwich through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory over Championship rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The winner came on 49 minutes when Placheta accepted a pass from Sam McCallum inside the box and turned cleverly to fire a right-footed shot just inside the far post from a narrow angle.

It was the decisive moment in a fast, open game that did credit to both sides.

The highlight of an entertaining first half was Max O’Leary’s brilliant 27th-minute save to keep out a powerful downward header from Norwich striker Adam Idah.

Both teams failed to match promising approach play with a decisive finish, Nahki Wells forcing Norwich’s debutant goalkeeper George Long into a smart save with a 44th-minute drive.

Idah shot narrowly wide early on, while Gabriel Sara also went close for the visitors with a 40th-minute shot.

Norwich made a fast start to the second half, Liam Gibbs striking the crossbar with a shot from inside the box before Placheta broke the deadlock.

From then on, the visitors defended strongly to repel a committed home side, lacking a cutting edge.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nadine Dorries formally quits as MP

news

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news