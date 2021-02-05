Norwich loan striker Josip Drmic to HNK Rijeka for rest of the season

Josip Drmic has not appeared for Norwich this season
By NewsChain Sport
11:29am, Fri 05 Feb 2021
Norwich striker Josip Drmic has joined Croatian side HNK Rijeka on loan for the rest of the season.

Drmic, 28, has not featured for the Canaries in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Norwich said on their official website: “Switzerland international Drmic will now join up with his new teammates and is eligible for selection for Rijeka’s weekend game away at NK Lokomotiva Zagreb.”

Norwich signed Drmic from Borussia Monchengladbach in June 2019 and he made 24 appearances in all competitions for Norwich last season, scoring three goals.

