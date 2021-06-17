Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear makes Inverness move
10:48am, Thu 17 Jun 2021
Inverness have signed midfielder Reece McAlear on a season-long loan from Norwich.
The 19-years old came through Motherwell’s academy before moving to Carrow Road in 2019.
McAlear made his Norwich debut in November 2020 when he came on as a late substitute against Coventry.
Head coach Billy Dodds said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done to bring Reece to the club.
“Reece is an athletic midfielder with a great range of passing and we’re delighted to add competition to our midfield.
“Norwich paid a high fee for him to take him from Motherwell so he is well thought of.”