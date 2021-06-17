Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear makes Inverness move

Reece McAlear has joined Inverness from Norwich
Reece McAlear has joined Inverness from Norwich (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:48am, Thu 17 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Inverness have signed midfielder Reece McAlear on a season-long loan from Norwich.

The 19-years old came through Motherwell’s academy before moving to Carrow Road in 2019.

McAlear made his Norwich debut in November 2020 when he came on as a late substitute against Coventry.

Head coach Billy Dodds said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done to bring Reece to the club.

“Reece is an athletic midfielder with a great range of passing and we’re delighted to add competition to our midfield.

“Norwich paid a high fee for him to take him from Motherwell so he is well thought of.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Inverness

PA