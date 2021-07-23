Norwich sign midfielder Liam Gibbs from rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee
Premier League newcomers Norwich have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs from bitter rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old, who made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys, has agreed a four-year contract at Carrow Road.
He will initially join the Canaries’ development and academy setup.
“It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward,” Gibbs told Norwich’s website after turning down a new deal at Portman Road.
“Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.
“I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do.”