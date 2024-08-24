Norwich still without Championship win after being held by Sheffield United

Norwich are still looking for their first Championship win of the season and Sheffield United remained undefeated after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The Canaries took a 22nd-minute lead through Josh Sargent against the run of play, but the visitors were level just after the half-hour mark following an assured finish from young skipper Ollie Arblaster.

The game ebbed and flowed after that with the Blades having a slight edge, but both defences held firm to ensure honours ended even.

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges, with Harry Souttar heading a fifth-minute corner inches over, but found themselves behind midway through the half as Norwich made their first real opportunity count.

Amankwah Forson skilfully guided Marcelino Nunez’s pass into the path of Sargent and the United States international produced a precise finish to net his second goal of the season.

It was tough on the Blades but Chris Wilder’s men quickly regrouped and were deservedly back on level terms 10 minutes later.

Andre Brooks had been wreaking havoc down the right and when his cross was deflected to the edge of the box Arblaster expertly picked his spot to beat Angus Gunn.

Norwich might have regained the lead just before the break when Sargent got a close-range header on target but Michael Cooper marked his United debut by making a smart stop.

Gunn saved well at his near post to keep out a piledriver from Harrison Burrows as the Blades started the second period strongly, with the same player then curling an ambitious effort just over as the game passed the hour mark.

Nunez, from a 25-yard free-kick, and Sargent both saw efforts comfortably gathered by the keeper as Norwich sought a response, while at the other end Gunn had to be alert to grab a long range free-kick from Gustavo Hamer.

The hosts produced a storming finish, but the ball did not run for them at a couple of key moments and the points were shared.