Norwich striker Teemu Pukki suffers ankle ligament damage
13:46pm, Wed 05 May 2021
Teemu Pukki will join Oliver Skipp on the sidelines for Norwich’s last game of the season against Barnsley.
Top scorer Pukki was sent for scans following the Canaries’ 4-1 win against Reading at the weekend and they revealed ankle ligament damage.
It is not yet known how long the Finland international will be out of action for.
On-loan midfielder Skipp has returned to Tottenham and undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal in his right foot.