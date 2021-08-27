Nottingham Forest bring in Max Lowe on season-long loan

Max Lowe is a former Derby player (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:48pm, Fri 27 Aug 2021
Nottingham Forest have announced the loan signing of Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe.

The 24-year-old will join United’s Championship rivals Forest for the rest of the season.

Lowe is available to take on his former club Derby on Saturday.

Lowe told the club’s official website: “This was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. After speaking to the manager, it was a no-brainer. As a player, you get that feel and move into a club and it felt comfortable. And I’m happy to be here and get started.

“I want to be a regular in the team and help the team get wins and climb up the table.”

Forest manager Chris Hughton added: “I am delighted to get another signing with Championship experience in Max.

“He is at a good age and is in a position where we need competition. He still has some development in him and I am looking forward to working with him over the season.”

