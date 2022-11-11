Nottingham Forest have fitness concerns over Cheikhou Kouyate and Scott McKenna
Nottingham Forest will check on Cheikhou Kouyate and Scott McKenna ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.
Both men picked up knocks in last week’s draw with Brentford and will be assessed after they missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.
Orel Mangala is suspended after his red card in that 2-0 victory while Omar Richards (leg), Giulian Biancone (knee), Harry Toffolo (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Jack Colback (back) are out.
Crystal Palace remain without a number of players, but Odsonne Edouard will make the trip to the City Ground.
Boss Patrick Vieira revealed Edouard returned to training on Friday after a recent hamstring issue and is expected to be part of the squad.
Jack Butland (wrist), Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Chris Richards (thigh) and James McArthur (groin) remain sidelined.
Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Zaha, Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Edouard, Mateta, Ebiowei, Whitworth, Rodney, Phillips.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox