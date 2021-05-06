Nottingham Forest midfielder Marcus McGuane signs permanent deal at Oxford
Oxford have signed Marcus McGuane on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest.
The midfielder impressed after signing for the U’s on loan at the start of the season before suffering a thigh injury in January.
The 22-year-old, who was previously on the books at Arsenal and Barcelona, has penned a three-year deal, with the clubs agreeing an undisclosed fee.
McGuane said on oufc.co.uk: “I have loved my time here and think it’s the happiest I have felt in my footballing career.
“I have been made to feel welcome since the very first day. The gaffer, the staff and the players have been fantastic and I was really enjoying playing until the injury.
“I am well on the way to recovery now and, when we started discussing making the move permanent, it was an easy decision because the club is ambitious and I want to be part of it.”
Manager Karl Robinson added: “We have a big game this weekend but we are also planning for next season and beyond and Marcus is a significant signing for us.
“He is young, he has unbelievable ability and he was really dominating games just before the injury. We thank the board for investing once again in a young, hungry player who we know has so much more to show us.”